Canfield crime activity: Police say man overdosed in manufacturing plant’s bathroom

Police investigated the following incidents in Canfield from Nov. 7-23:

Tuesday, Nov. 7

7:09 p.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., a Youngstown man was arrested after an investigation into unwanted phone calls, reported on October 27. A woman accused her ex of leaving her several threatening voicemails. He apologized for the messages, according to a police report. Charges weren’t filed through the court, according to court records.

Sunday, Nov. 12

5000 block of Herbert Rd., report of a hit-skip crash that damaged a mailbox. Police couldn’t find the driver.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Boardman-Canfield Road, a K9 officer was called to help Boardman police with a vehicle sniff.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

5:35 p.m. – 7000 block of Herbert Rd., David Harmon, 36, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments after police responded to Star Extruded Shapes for a man who was unconscious in the restroom. Police said Harmon was found slumped over in a bathroom stall with a spoon and a needle nearby. Harmon agreed to take an initial drug test but an initial sample was unusable. He refused to take another test and was fired by the company, according to a police report.

Thursday, Nov. 23

2:32 a.m. – Brookpark Drive and N. Broad Street, Victoria Easton, 27, of Columbus, arrested and charged with OVI and cited for a marked lanes violation. Police said Easton had a blood-alcohol content of .193, above the legal limit of .08, and admitted to drinking after taking a field sobriety test.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

