Charles Robert Layman Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services celebrating the life of Charles Robert Layman will be held Friday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Evangelical Church in Austintown.

Bob was born October 11, 1930 in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of Charles J. and Ruby Hamilton Layman and came to the area in 1940’s.

Bob was the owner and operator of Layman printing in North Jackson for 35 years retiring in 1995. Bob also worked for Hearn Paper Company in sales, Republic Steel as a crane operator and taught graphic arts at Coffin Career Center while running his own business.

He was a former member of Austintown Community Church and now a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Church where he had served as an Elder and Deacon, was an Army veteran of the Korean War and graduated from Fairmont Senior High School. He also was very active in Kiwanis as a member of Austintown and Jackson- Milton Kiwanis, was a former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader Troop #2 and was active in the Craftsman Club.

Bob will be sadly missed by his children, Richard (Denise) Layman of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Beth (Charlie) Layman of Austintown and Karen (Anthony) Centofanti of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Rose Moss of Lake Milton; nine grandchildren, Steven (Kari) Layman, Ramil (Pomposa) Layman, MariLou (Renz) Layman, Chad (Kristen) Teets, Heather (Andy) Webb, Marc (Tayler) Centofanti, Marisa (Luke) Jarrett, Gina Centofanti and Dante Centofanti and five great-grandchildren, Kara, RJ, JR, Ryan and Evan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn J. Habeger who died in 2012; his parents; son, Daniel and sister, Emma Hugh Wolf.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to services at Tabernacle Evangelical Church.

The Layman family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Heritage Manor or Hospice of the Valley in Bob’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.