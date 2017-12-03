Jean A. Sucic Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Jean A. Sucic, age 80, of Mayfield Road, Sharpsville and formerly of Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, December 3, 2017, in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on March 6, 1937 to Vincent and Anna (Stepanic) Sucic.

Jean was a 1955 graduate of Penn High School.

She retired from O’Brien Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, where she was employed as a secretary. Jean had previously been employed for 30 years as a secretary for Mitek Industries, Hermitage.

Jean was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and also attended Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She was a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #508 and for many years and she had organized many national bowling and golfing tournaments for the C.F.U. In addition to golfing and bowling, Jean loved her dog, “Lilly” and her three cats.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph F. Sucic, Sr. of Sharpsville; a niece, Kimberly Burdick and her husband, Robert of Sharpsville and a nephew, Joseph E. Sucic, Jr. of Davison, Michigan.

Jean was preceded in death by her parent; a brother, James Sucic and a niece, Barbara “Buffy” Sucic.

Calling hours will be Thursday, December 7, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial will be private in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.