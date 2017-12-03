Jeannette Mary Kalinich Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Jeannette Mary Kalinich, age 90, died Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Jeannette was born June 24, 1927 in Youngstown, to the late Andrew and Mary (Osiadly) Gorski.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School.

During WWII, she worked at Triangles and Moyers making Overcoats and Pants. Jeannette also worked many years at Wilber’s Floral Shoppe in Youngstown.

Jeannette was a eucharistic minister, she also worked the funeral dinners at St. Thomas the Apostle and was a member of the Women’s Club.

Besides her parents, Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kalinich, whom she married June 9, 1962; her sister, Mary Ann Salata; her brother-in-law, Steve Salate and her beloved dog, Wiggles.

She is survived by her children, John (Charlene) Kalinich, Jaqueline (Robert) Welsh, Charles Kalinich, Mary Ann (Christopher) Patrone and Andrew (Lisa) Kalinich; brother, Frank (Sophia) Gorski; sister, Josephine (Thomas) Hodos; two grandchildren, Joshua (Fiancee Natalie) Welsh and Angela Kalinich and her pet goose, Romeo.

Friends may call Tuesday, December 5 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6 at St. Thomas the Apostle in Vienna with Rev. Fr. Frank Zanni Celebrant.

Friends may also call one hour prior to Mass at the church from (:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6.

Interment will be held at St. James Cemetery in Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

Jeannette’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the MVI Nurses, Dr. Peter Devito and the staff at the Hospice House for the care and love they gave Jeannette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice House or the Cancer Society.

