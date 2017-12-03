Josephine Louise (Rocci) Scarpitti Obituary

December 3, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
Josephine Louise Rocci Scarpitti, Sebring, Ohio - obit

SEBRING, Ohio – Josephine Scarpitti of Sebring, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

She was born on February 17, 1922.

Funeral arrangements handled by Brown Funeral Home.