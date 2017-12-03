Louis John Ruozzo, Sr. Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – Louis John Ruozzo, Sr., 92, died Sunday, December 3, 2017 at his home.

Louis was born September 11, 1925 in Lowellville, a son of Dominic and Nicolina (Petrella) Ruozzo.

Mr. Ruozzo attended Lowellville Schools and was employed as a scarfer for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, retiring in 1977 after 29 years of service.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Lou was very active in the community over the years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville, a longtime member of the Lowellville Volunteer Fire Department, the Lowellville Firemen’s Association, where he served as a past president and a former member of the Lowellville Auxiliary Police Department.

He was a 72-year member and most recently the oldest active member of the Mt. Carmel Society in Lowellville. He served in many capacities in the club over the years, including serving as past president. For over 60 years, he lit the baby doll for the baby dance at the annual Mt. Carmel Society Festival.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing in the Mt. Carmel Bocce League, reading, gambling and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his love for the Brickhouse and his many friendships he created there.

He is survived by his four sons, Pete (Kathy) Ruozzo of Lowellville, Nick (Jennifer) Ruozzo of Lowellville, Louie (Kelly Shumaker) Ruozzo of Lowellville and Mike (Marsha Bach) Ruozzo of Austintown; four daughters, Nicolina (Randy) Black of Lowellville, Mary (Mark) Templeton of Lowellville, Lisa Ruozzo of Campbell and Rosanne Ruozzo of Coitsville; former wife and longtime friend, Rosemarie Ruozzo of Lowellville and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his infant son, Louis John Ruozzo, Jr.; seven sisters, Carmel Donatelli, Mary Perry, Rose Delino, Bella Flaviano, Novella Brindiar, Irma Cannella and Angeline Skerlock and two brothers, John and Peter Ruozzo.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday, December 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church with Fr. Larry Frient officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 6 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.