Man charged with homicide in robbery at western Pa. GNC store

VERNON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have charged a suspect in the murder of a western Pa. GNC employee and the robbery of that store.

34-year-old Adam Greenlee of Fredonia, Pa., was arraigned on the charges Saturday night. He’s charged with stabbing 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski in the head and neck multiple times, killing him.

According to CBS affiliate WSEE in Erie, Pa., police say it happened at the GNC store in Vernon Township, Crawford County around 7 p.m. Thursday. Kozminzki’s body wasn’t found until 8 a.m. Friday.

Police also say $250 was also missing from the cash register and store safe, according to WSEE.

Saturday, police surrounded a location in Fredonia looking for Greenlee, but say he stole a car and took off. Greenlee was later found and arrested at a Walmart in Erie without incident, WSEE says.