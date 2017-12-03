Robert A. Dodge Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert A. Dodge, 31, of Warren, rode off into the sunset on Sunday morning, December 3, 2017 at his residence.

He was born February 15, 1986 in Warren, the son of Robert E. and Diane L. (Hickman) Dodge.

Robbie was employed as a maintenance worker with Emerine’s Towing in Warren for the past year.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His greatest enjoyment was his motorcycle and riding with his “brothers”. He gained a large extended family through his love of riding and his friends and brothers will miss him dearly. “Ride Free Brother, Ride Free”.

Besides his parents, Robbie is survived by his two daughters whom he dearly loved, Cierra Leigh Ann Dodge and Kylie Rose Dodge; a sister, Samantha L. Dodge, of Warren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, riding brothers and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harry H. Hickman, Sr. and Arnold M. Dodge and an uncle, Harry H. Hickman, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Robbie’s Aunt, Pastor Karen Huff officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone try to live as Jesus did.

Donations may be sent to anyone in need.