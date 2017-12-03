Pilot dies in plane crash into Portage County house

Investigators say the crash happened in Shalersville Township around 5:30 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
crash ambulance emergency generic

PORTAGE CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A pilot is dead after a single-engine airplane crashed into a Portage County house Sunday evening.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, investigators say the crash happened in Shalersville Township.

The plane crashed into a deck of the house around 5:30 p.m., WOIO says.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the victim was the pilot.

Investigators are still on the scene.

Check back here for updates as they become available and watch First News at 10 and 11 for the latest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s