Pilot dies in plane crash into Portage County house

A pilot is dead after a single-engine airplane crashed into a Portage County house Sunday evening.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, investigators say the crash happened in Shalersville Township.

The plane crashed into a deck of the house around 5:30 p.m., WOIO says.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the victim was the pilot.

Investigators are still on the scene.

