Storm Team 27: A sunny Sunday

By Published:

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

After a cold morning, temperatures will rebound to near 50 into this afternoon. Skies will be sunny for the second half of the weekend. The mild, nice weather will stick around on Monday before colder weather returns for the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 52

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)
High: 52    Low: 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 33    Low: 27

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few flurries possible. (20%)
High: 32    Low: 21

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 32    Low:  22

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  31    Low:  23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  25    Low:  19

 

