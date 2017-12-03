Storm Team 27: Major weather shift expected this week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Enjoy the weather on Monday because things are about to change in a big way! On Tuesday a strong cold front will move through bringing the chance for rain.

That cold front is the leading edge of an arctic air mass that will linger through the middle portion of December.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 53

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for early morning shower (40%)

Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)

High: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 27

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day snow showers. (30% PM)

High: 33 Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 25 Low: 18