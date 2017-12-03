Thieves steal toys, gift baskets from Niles organization’s event

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The staff at Niles Community Services found their offices broken into Sunday morning — just hours before their 31st Annual Santaland Brunch.

The thieves stole bicycles, toys and gift baskets that would have been given away at Sunday’s event. They got into the building by prying open the back door.

The staff say they’re heartbroken and dismayed.

“Obviously angry,” says Bill Billions of Niles Community Services. “We are a community agency that feeds and clothes people. And for somebody to take from us that we’re trying to help people, it’s obviously very frustrating.”

Luckily, several people pitched in to buy new toys just in time for the event.