Wilma Pearl Kahler Obituary

BURGHILL, Ohio – Wilma Pearl Kahler, 97, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Sunday evening, December 3, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

Wilma was born on February 19, 1920 in Gustavus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ross Walker Baker and Loa Armenta (Wildeson) Baker.

She was a 1938 graduate of Cortland High School with honors, played on the girls basketball team and she worked for Isley’s Dairy in Cortland making ten cents an hour.

After high school, she attended The Ohio State University.

She met her husband Dale Lawrence Kahler at the Cortland Roller Rink during a lady’s choice. She fell in love and married Dale on March 28, 1939.

They were the parents of six children and made their home in Cortland where she was a proud homemaker for her family until Dale’s death in 1972 when Wilma moved to Meadowbrook Rd. in Warren.

After Dale’s death she learned to drive and received her driver’s license at 53 years old. She also started working as a cook at Lakeview Schools and worked her way up to head cook at Warren General Hospital until she retired in 1985.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Warren where she organized the Young Mother’s Club, arranged meals for the Leisure Timer’s Club and scouted out the perfect restaurants for their destination outings. She baked her famous Pumpkin Pie for church bake sales and dinners, where people would wait in line for a slice.

She was an excellent seamstress and made the wedding gown and bridesmaid dresses for her daughter, Carolyn Sue’s wedding, among other family members weddings.

She loved to plan picnics for her friends and family at Mosquito Lake Park and took care and decorated 72 family members’ graves in the Trumbull County cemeteries for 40 years.

Wilma will be deeply missed by her five beloved children, Kenneth Dale (Carla) Kahler of Howland, Gerald Edward (Judith) Kahler of Bastrop, Texas, Nancy Lee (Robert) Ward of Canandaigua, New York, Janice Louise Kahler of St. Louis, Missouri and Howard Ross (Sarah) Kahler of Burghill, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Troy Kahler, Sterling Wilde, Holly Kahler Gigout, Robert Ralston, Stephen Ralston, Daniel Heiges, David Heiges, Jason Kahler and Andrea Kahler and her beloved great-grandchildren, Stephen, Anthony, Jacqueline and Louis Ralston, Tyler Gigout, Evan, Mia, Fitch Heiges and Memphis Kahler.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Kahler; her daughter, Carolyn Sue Ralston Fairchild in 2004; two granddaughters, Amy Marie Kahler and Deborah Ralston Cibenko.

Funeral services for Wilma will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

The family would like to thank staff at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center and Kathy and Bonnie Bridgens for their loving care and kindness and Cathy Norcini for her many years of being a special friend and daughter-in-law.

