Adviser: Cordray to announce bid of Ohio governor on Tuesday

Cordray resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

By Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, delivers remarks during a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission at the United States Treasury on June 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, delivers remarks during a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission at the United States Treasury on June 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray is set to launch his long-anticipated bid for Ohio governor on Tuesday.

The Democrat planned to make the announcement in his hometown of Grove City, southwest of Columbus, an adviser to his campaign told The Associated Press. The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public.

The 58-year-old Cordray is viewed as among Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year.

He resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the last major Obama-era holdouts in the Trump administration. He is also a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer.

Cordray is likely to face a bruising battle for the state’s top job. Five Democrats are already in the race and national Republicans are already steadily attacking his record.

The adviser said Cordray will use Tuesday’s campaign event to discuss his commitment to “making things fairer for Ohio families and creating a system that works for everyone.”

In the coming days, Cordray plans to embark on a “kitchen table tour” of the state. He will meet with Democratic activists, community leaders and voters to discuss his vision for the state.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s