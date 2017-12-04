Another power outage affects Trumbull County customers

Viewers reported the outage around 1:30 p.m. Monday

By Published: Updated:
Power outage generic

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Just more than 5,300 First Energy customers are without power in Trumbull County.

The outage happened around 1 p.m. Monday.

A First Energy spokesperson said a high-voltage line was tripped, knocking out a substation.

According to First Energy’s website, most of the outages are in Cortland and Bazetta Township.

Customers in Trumbull County have experienced several power outages over the past few weeks, but First Energy said the number of power outages has remained steady through the years.

First Energy’s website says power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. today. For updates, check First Energy’s website. 

.

