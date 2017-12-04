Ben Roethlisberger makes donations to Ohio police departments

Ahead of Monday’s rivalry matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Rothlisberger has made a donation to two Cincinnati-area police departments.
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first half during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

WLWT reported the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will be awarding grants to the West Chester and Fort Mitchell police departments.

Both grants will go to the departments’ K9 units.

“The community is grateful for the grant and will gladly welcome a new K-9 to the West Chester Police Department,” West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog said.

West Chester will use the grant funds to replace a recently retired K-9. Fort Mitchell police will use the funds to help maintain their K-9 unit.

“As a smaller agency, it can sometimes be difficult to support a K-9 unit. This grant will provide significant help to us to keep our program running strong,” Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Col. Andrew J. Schierberg said.

The Bengals host the Steelers Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

