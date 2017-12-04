Bond kept at $1M for man charged with hiding death of girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl’s death said nothing about the case in court.

A judge maintained 32-year-old Earl Kimrey’s bond at $1 million as Kimrey made his first appearance Monday at a hearing in Jacksonville.

Kimrey is charged with hiding 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ body knowing she did not die of natural causes and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors disclosed no new details about the case, and Kimrey’s lawyer Walter Paramore said nothing in his defense.

Investigators say Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of the girl’s mother. The girl was reported missing Nov. 27. Her body was found Saturday in a creek.

Authorities have said divulged few specifics of the case, including how the girl died. Prosecutors say more charges are possible.