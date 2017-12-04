Daniel J. Rovnak Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Daniel J. Rovnak, 61, of the city’s west side, passed away early Monday morning, December 4, 2017, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Daniel was born August 28, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Patricia Horanski Rovnak and lived much of his life in this area.

He was a 1974 graduate of North High School and a dedicated employee of the Youngstown Water Department for over ten years.

Mr. Rovnak was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Youngstown.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and being at the YMCA. While at the “Y”, he enjoyed his conversations with others more than working out.

Daniel’s family was very important to him, especially his great-nieces and great-nephews, who brought great joy to his life. In his passing, Daniel wanted to make sure his family knew he loved each of them.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Patricia Gillam of Youngstown; three brothers, Steve (Janet) Rovnak of Boardman, Patrick (Angela) Rovnak of Austintown and Jimmy (Maria) Rovnak of Florida; a sister-in-law, Cathy Rovnak of Youngstown; ten nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and great-nephews.

Daniel will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen and his brother, Eddie Rovnak.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9, at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, 252 E. Wood Street, Youngstown, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

