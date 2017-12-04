Dr. David C. Edwards Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Dr. David C. Edwards, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home surrounded by family, on Monday, December 4, 2017, after an extended illness. He was 88.

David was born in Wheatland, Pennsylvania on January 21, 1929, the son of the late Evan and Hazel (Adams) Edwards.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1947 and went on to study engineering at Youngstown College, now YSU and then graduated as a dentist from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1960.

He served his country by being in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

David was a dentist for 38 years, having his practice in Hermitage, retiring in 1998. In his younger years, he had worked as a draftsman at the former Westinghouse plant in Sharon.

He was an active member of Hickory United Methodist Church, in Hermitage, where he was a member of the choir and played handbells.

David was a Mason for 70 years having belonged to F.& A. M., Shenango Valley Lodge #810 in Hermitage.

He was a avid and accomplished musician who would entertain friends and family on everything from the accordion to the piano and organ.

On June 16, 1956, David married the former Margery M. Dermond. She died on November 14, 2003.

His family includes two daughters, Sue Pulkowski and her husband, Andy, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Diane Edwards-Murphy and her husband, James Murphy, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Bethany, Scott, Aubrey-Grace and Rebekah Pulkowski and Alana Murphy. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Edwards, of Greenville, Pennsylvania as well as other relatives including those from Wales.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Edwards.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Thursday, December 7 one hour prior to service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Hickory United Methodist Church.

Funeral service at Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, with Rev. Frank Hodges & Rev. David Evans officiating.

Interment at Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.