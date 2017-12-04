Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted in Mahoning County on child abuse charges

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of abusing a child on several occasions.

Kevin Peeples, 31, is charged with three counts of felony endangering children.

He is described as a black man, approximately 5’10” and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office on October 26.

Those with information on Peeples whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.