Girard crime activity: Police say drunk woman crashed car into house, ran from scene

Monday, Nov. 27

8:40 a.m. – 500 block of North Ave., theft of items from a van. The owner said he left the windows partially down overnight.

9:17 a.m. – 200 block of E. Second St., theft of a homemade knife and lanyard from an unlocked vehicle overnight. A glove and $50 were left behind at the scene.

11:11 a.m. – 100 block of Churchill Rd., theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle. A neighbor said his dog started barking around 3 a.m.

11:26 a.m. – 100 block of Churchill Rd., a man reported that someone rummaged through items in his unlocked vehicle. He said nothing was taken.

11:34 a.m. – 200 block of E. Broadway Ave., a woman reported that someone got into her unlocked garage and went through her vehicle. Nothing was missing.

1:37 p.m. – 1600 block of N. State St., reported theft of siding and a door off of a trailer. Police said there were tire tracks in the area but it is unknown when the thefts occurred.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

3:00 p.m. – 500 block of N. Ward Ave., a woman said she was walking when a man in a car pulled up and asked her how old she was and where she was going. She said the man asked if she needed a ride and then drove around the block several times, watching her. She described the man as a partially-balding black man in his 40s who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado. Police searched the area but were unable to find the man or vehicle.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

10:35 p.m. – N. Stewart Ave. and E. Broadway Ave., Edward Rice, arrested and charged with driving under the influence and brake lights required. Police said Rice admitted to having a few drinks but refused to take a breath test.

Thursday, Nov. 30

11:04 a.m. – 800 block of N. Highland Ave., a couple reported intentional damage to a vehicle. They suspected an ex may be responsible for slashing the tires because they recently got back together and their exes were upset.

8:55 p.m. – 1000 block of S. State St., Cecil Ennis, arrested and charged with reckless operation and driving under the influence. Police said while driving, Ennis hit the front doors of the Rolling Mills bar and as a parked car in the business’ parking lot. Police said Ennis smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted that he “had a few to drink.” Ennis refused to take a breath test, according to police.

Friday, Dec. 1

9:16 p.m. – 500 block of Forsythe Ave., a woman reported that the window of her house had been pried open. She said she heard a man’s voice inside the home but police checked the area and were unable to find anyone.

10:20 p.m. – N. State St. and Main St., Naloni Scrivens, arrested and charged with impeding traffic, driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police said Scrivens was passed out behind the wheel of a car. When questioned, Scrivens said she had “probably one shot,” according to a police report. Police said a breath test registered a blood-alcohol content of .085, just over the legal limit of .08. Police said there was a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal Regal Apple on the passenger’s side floorboard.

10:56 p.m. – Mosier Rd. at Illinois Ave., Sheana Harrigan, arrested and charged with suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, operating a vehicle with a suspended operator’s license, failing to stop after an accident involving damage to realty or personal private property, reckless operation, possession of suspected marijuana, possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence. Police said Harrigan ran away after crashing a car into a house on Illinois. They reported finding Harrigan lying on the ground, hiding behind a house on Indiana Ave. Police said she smelled like alcohol and had difficulty standing. They found bags nearby containing her things, as well as suspected marijuana and a bottle of mixed prescription pills, according to a police report.

Sunday, Dec. 3

12:03 a.m. – 1600 block of Squaw Creek Dr., a man reported that someone threw eggs at his house and garage. He looked outside to see a small green sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, driving away. The man suspected it may be due to issues that his daughter has with another girl.

12:21 a.m. – 1200 block of S. State St., Shamia Fudge, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police said Fudge was intoxicated and walking barefoot along the street. She told police she got into a fight with a man and he left her on the side of the road. Police said Fudge was yelling and creating a scene, despite being warned to stop her behavior.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

