Highway Patrol: I-80 traffic stop reveals over $3,000 in pills

WOOD CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers found hundreds of pills during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Wood County, Ohio on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they stopped a rented 2017 Ford Escape with Illinois registration driven by 23-year-old Dennis Alexander, of Leetsdale, Pa., for a traffic violation.

Troopers said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After a search, they found a loaded handgun with a serial number that had been tampered with, multiple fake credit cards, and a label maker, Highway Patrol said.

While troopers were in their patrol vehicle, they said Alexander tried to hide 90 Oxycodone pills and 112 Xanax pills — with an approximate street value of $3,425.

Alexander is facing charges of tampering with evidence, weapons under disability, possession and trafficking in Oxycodone and Xanax, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a defaced firearm.

His passenger, 26-year-old Trevor Kitchen, of Michigan, is facing charges of possession of criminal tools, forgery, and receiving stolen property.

Both were jailed in the Wood County Justice Center.

