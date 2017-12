NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say someone tried to set a councilman’s house on fire following a burglary in Newton Falls.

Someone stole jewelry and coins from Councilman John Baryak’s S. Canal Street home around 1 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Afterward, police said the person tried to set the house on fire.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called in to investigate.