How to keep your children out of harm’s way during holiday season

Holiday decorations and the cold weather can be dangerous to children, Akron Children's Hospital warns

By Published: Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas trees and other holiday decorations are pretty to look at, but they can be dangerous to children who are often drawn to shiny objects.

Stephanie Weigel, the injury prevention coordinator at Akron Children’s Hospital, suggests hanging breakable ornaments at the top of your tree and soft ornaments at the bottom.

If you’re going to use popcorn garland, make sure your kids know it’s a decoration and not a treat — it’s choking hazard.

“So we see accidents every year where kiddos will pull the stocking and then the heavy weighted object that’s on the mantel will come crashing down on the child. So if you do hang stockings, make sure that they are out of reach, even if they reach up on their tiptoes, that they can’t grab up and pull them,” she said.

But, if you can’t keep your decorations out of reach, Weigel suggests waiting until Christmas Eve to hang everything up.

If you send your kids outside to play in the snow so they don’t play with your decorations, make sure it’s not too cold outside.

Weigel says to pay attention to the wind chill.

If it’s below 13 degrees outside, including the wind chill, it’s too cold to be out. If it’s 13-31 degrees with wind chill, it’s ok to be outside but take breaks every 15-20 minutes to warm up. If it’s 32 degrees or higher with wind chill, you’re OK to be outside.

Remember to dress your kids up in layers — four to be exact. The first layer should be something that is water wicking, not cotton.

“You don’t want them to be sweating and playing and that cotton gets wet and it’s wet and cold against their skin. So you want something that is water wicking. The two middle layers should be kind of that absorbent, keep the warm in and the cold out layer. And the last layer should be something that is waterproof,” Weigel said.

Kids will often reach for soft, fuzzy gloves, but when they get wet they can cause issues like frostnip or frostbite, so try giving them waterproof gloves instead.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s