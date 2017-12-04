Leaves still hanging on through unseasonably warm weather

Related Coverage Storm Team 27: Breezy with some sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve had an unseasonably warm year, starting with a mild winter with 50-degree temperatures in February and getting into the 90s around Memorial Day. The year’s coming to a close with more warm weather and on Monday, many took advantage of it.

Dave Bell, who runs Plush Lawns, was busy blowing leaves. He’s been frustrated along with everyone else by the leaves still hanging on trees.

“I thought the week after Thanksgiving was my final cut for everybody, picking up leaves, and I drove around and it looked like I didn’t do their yards,” Bell said.

He got a call Friday from a homeowner whose leaves he’s picked up for years. Bell had to convince him this was the time to tackle the problem.

“The leaves haven’t really fallen. He said, ‘Let’s wait a little,’ and I said, ‘They’re predicting crummy weather.’ I don’t mind the cold but once it snows, then we start getting into some real problems,” Bell said.

Stephen Paris was working right next door outside the home he’s lived in his entire life. He thinks it’s the latest the leaves have ever come down.

Oak and pear trees are holding their leaves the longest.

The warm weather is nice and this would normally be the last clean-up, but Paris said he’s frustrated.

“If you look at that tree, it’s got two-thirds left and next spring, I’ll be cleaning these things up.”

Also outside was Holly Welsh, enjoying the warmth while setting up her Christmas decorations. She waited and figured this was her last chance to set them up before it gets too cold.

“I had hoped but if I didn’t get it done, I would’ve put decorations up in the cold like I normally do,” Welsh said.

A professional crew from Edison Lighting was setting up Christmas decorations as well. Edison handles displays for 300 homes.

“A lot of those, we start in October. Guys want to be in shorts…t-shirts and stuff, they can’t complain,” Dan Gossard said.

Edison handles decorations from three light strands to 500, which workers said is their biggest. That can mean long hours so the crew was enjoying Monday’s working conditions.

“We’re not freezing, we don’t have gloves on. We have some jackets on, we’re able to get things done and be productive,” Gossard said.

This year, the temperature was in the upper 60s right around Thanksgiving.

We should have one more day in the 50s before it gets back down to the 30s on Wednesday.

