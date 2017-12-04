Liberty schools staff addition is making big impact

She brings a whole new meaning to the term "teacher's pet."

By Published: Updated:
Liberty schools has a new therapy dog.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – For nearly a year now, the Liberty School District has had a unique member on its staff. She brings a whole new meaning to the term “teacher’s pet.”

Her name is Pawss, and she’s the school therapy dog. The one-year-old Standard Poodle joined the district staff in February and has changed everyone’s attitude and builds confidence.

The students visit Pawss each day. Whether it’s just a quick hello or a few minutes to relieve stress, Pawss is there.

“Not even for the kids but for teachers as well. It just uplifts their mood. If they’re having a bad day and they see Pawss, it’s just perfect,” said Kaitlin Tofilski, teacher.

Kristie Sallee is the school guidance counselor and Pawss’ owner. The idea for getting a school therapy dog came to her when she heard about the concept at a conference. After doing some research and getting support from school administrators, Pawss starting training, passed her exam, and then made her debut on February 6.

“The joy, the smiles, just the pure excitement was just amazing,” Sallee said.

Pawss got her name from the acronym the school uses to focus on positive attitudes and behavior, but she does more than just create smiles.

“Our kids read to her, and it encourages the love for reading and really builds their self-confidence,” Tofilski said.

Sallee said the dog has a calming effect on students who are having a bad day or are just sad or mad about something.

“She serves a purpose with everyone in a different way. She has amazed me from the beginning. It definitely is her destiny,” Sallee said.

Seventh-grader Zakree Stevens makes sure to visit Pawss every day. He says she is gentle, loving and a patient.

“Like if you need to talk to her, she’ll listen,” Stevens said.

Sallee said Pawss has been to other districts, too. Earlier this year another school went through a tragedy, so Pawss was called to help comfort those students. Sallee also says districts interested in getting their own therapy dog have called her to learn about the process.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s