Linda (Cutting) Kukarola Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Linda Kukarola, 68 of Youngstown passed away peacefully Monday, December 4, at North Side Medical Center.

Linda was born in Warren, Ohio, on October 20, 1949 the daughter of Frederick Cutting and Janet Taylor Parker.

She was a graduate of Champion High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 43 years, George J. Kukarola and her son, Christopher G. Kukarola of Austintown. She also leaves her sister, Denise O’Hare of Austintown.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roger.

A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.