Man accused in Pa. rape could have other victims

Police say the suspect used social media to lure his victims

Authorities believe 30-year-old Seth Mull has been involved in sexually assaulting women and holding them against their will. His victims are from all across the country, including possibly 12 women from the Pittsburgh area.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in northwestern Pennsylvania are releasing the picture of a rape suspect because they think he could have other victims in the area and across the country.

Mull was arrested back in October after authorities say he refused to let a woman leave his hotel room in Bethlehem. Police say he kept her there for 24 hours, where he raped, strangled and burned her.

It was that arrest that led other victims to come forward with allegations of being held against their will.

Police are still trying to determine if Mull was involved in human trafficking, but investigators say he appeared to use threats to keep the women from escaping.

It is believed that Mull used social media and dating apps to meet and lure women. Police have received complaints from as far away as California and Hawaii – women coming forward with stories, like the ones officials believe attracted women from the Pittsburgh area as well.

Authorities say one of the reasons they are putting Mull’s picture out there is to help other victims come forward. If you know him, or about some of his activities in the Pittsburgh area, police want to hear from you.

