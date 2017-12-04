Man accused of robbing 3 women in Ohio State campus-area apartment

Published: Updated:
Police looking for robbery suspect near the Ohio State campus in Columbus
COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who forced his way into an apartment and robbed three female Ohio State students late last week.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 1.

According to Columbus police, three women were inside their apartment in the 1500 block of Indianola Avenue when a man knocked on the front door.

Police said he stole cell phones and other property before leaving.

Later, police said someone tried to sell the stolen phones at a local market. The market’s security cameras captured video of the man and the vehicle he was riding in.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s. He stood between 5’8” and 5’10″ and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. Police said he had light skin, a stocky build, a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and tattoos on the backs of both hands.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white graphic on the front, dark pants, black and white shoes, and an orange and black toboggan hat at the time.

The suspect’s vehicle was a tan or gray Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665, or Det. Longworth at mlongworth@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

