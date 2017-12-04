Man caught masturbating near Ohio State student on campus

A Columbus man is behind bars after he was caught on tape masturbating on Ohio State’s campus

WCMH Published:
A Columbus man is behind bars after he was caught on tape masturbating on Ohio State’s campus.
Lionel Belcher, 30

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is behind bars after he was caught on tape masturbating on Ohio State’s campus.

According to court records, Lionel Belcher, 30, was recorded on closed-circuit video masturbating in the Ohio Union in close proximity to an OSU student around 1pm Monday. The original complaint states Belcher engaged in the act under his coat and admitted to doing so when speaking with the arresting officer.

Belcher was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Jail. He will be arraigned on public indecency charges in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

