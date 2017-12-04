Pa. man convicted of killing fiancée’s son over messy room

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh man has been found guilty of killing his fiancée’s 8-year-old son by slamming the child onto the floor for not cleaning his room.

Thirty-nine-year-old Orlando Williams was then sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday afternoon.

He was with homicide and child endangerment counts in the June 2016 death.

Authorities allege Williams had been drinking and tripped over a laundry basket in the boy’s room. They said he then angrily tried to slam the boy onto the edge of his bed but missed and the boy landed on the floor.

A defense attorney previously argued that the evidence presented wouldn’t support a charge more serious than involuntary manslaughter. She has said Williams had acted as a “father figure” to the child for years and was “inconsolable” over his death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)