Peggy L. Allshouse Obituary

RANDLEMAN, North Carolina (Formerly East Palestine, Ohio) – Peggy L. Allshouse, 71, of Randleman, North Carolina, passed away 10:57 a.m., Monday, December 4, 2017 at The Randolph Hospice House of Asheboro, North Carolina.

Peggy was born October 26, 1946 in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Merle and Eloise (Young) Whitslar.

Peggy was a 1964 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She had been employed at the former Electrical Refractories for 14 years and then worked 21 years as an administrative assistant at Williams Steel, in Greensboro, North Carolina, retiring in 2011.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren, as well as traveling.

Her husband of 52 years, Gary Allshouse, survives her as does her two sons, Eric (Melodie) Allshouse, Hall River, North Carolina and Brian Allshouse, Level Cross, North Carolina and two grandsons, Ryan and Reid.

Besides her parents, Peggy’s brother, Larry Whitlsar had also preceded her in death.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 8 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9 at the funeral home with Cindy Figley, officiating.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.