LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County coroner and sheriff’s office are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Madison Township.

Police say a deputy went to check on a woman and her son Sunday after they didn’t show up at church.

The officer found a woman in her 70s dead in her bed with her son beside her.

Both were found with gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Sheriff Ray Stone said the coroner will be releasing the names.