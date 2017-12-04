Power outage impacts Boardman schools

The power went out about 7:30 a.m. Monday and should be restored by 10:30 a.m. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage is impacting up to 2,600 customers in Boardman, including Boardman High School, Stadium Elementary, and Glenwood Junior High.

Boardman schools Spokesperson Amy Radinovic said they are directing students to the cafeteria at the schools.

The power went out about 7:30 a.m. Monday and should be restored by 9 a.m.

Radinovic said that the school district is following a safety plan to keep students in the cafeteria until power is restored or it becomes light enough to send students to the classroom.

A First Energy official said a wire came down at the substation and crews are working to repair it.

