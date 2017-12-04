Storm Team 27: A dry start to the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today will be another quiet, mild day with partly sunny skies and highs climbing to the lower 50s.; On Tuesday a strong cold front will move through bringing rain to the Valley.

That cold front is the leading edge of an arctic air mass that will linger through the middle portion of December.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 53

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for shower toward morning (40%)

Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)

High: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 27

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day snow showers. (30% PM)

High: 33 Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 25 Low: 18

