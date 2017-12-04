Storm Team 27: Breezy with some sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today will be another quiet, mild day with partly sunny skies and highs climbing to the lower 50s.; On Tuesday a strong cold front will be bringing rain to the Valley. A quarter to half an inch.

That cold front is the leading edge of an arctic air mass that will linger through the middle portion of December.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and breezy.

High: 53

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Chance for shower toward morning (40%)

Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)

High: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 27

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day snow showers. (30% PM)

High: 33 Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 25 Low: 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 25 Low: 18

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. (40%) High: 32 Low: 22