Web Weather Extra: Here comes the cold air!

A cold blast is on the way to our region. Storm Team 27 is tracking this cold blast, which will start moving in by late Tuesday.

This is a powerful push of arctic air that has been brewing over northern Canada. The weather pattern has set up to let this cold air drop south toward our region.

It looks like it is going to hang around a while, too.

This is not unusual, as we are now in meteorological winter — that started December 1st and continues through February 28th.

We will experience winter weather through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The risk for snow will increase toward Saturday and Sunday as the next wave rotates through our area. Lake effect snows will fall with the cold air.

The snow will mainly stay to our north as the wind direction of the air above the ground will drive the bands toward Erie, PA and Buffalo, NY. A few snow showers may sneak into the northern snowbelt.

It will get cold with lows falling into the teens and highs having a tough time reaching 32 degrees.

This is not record cold for this time of the year. Look at the cold temperatures below that currently hold the records at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport through the end of the week.

RECORD LOWS AT KYNG(Youngstown/Warren Regional)

DEC 5 9° in 1991

DEC 6 8° in 1977

DEC 7 7° in 1977

DEC 8 1° in 2005

DEC 9 -2° in 1977

DEC 10 -5° in 1958

DEC 11 -5° in 1958

DEC 12 -5 in 1962

It looks like 1977 was one of the coldest streaks this time of the year as several of the records date back to that year. The cold air will stick around through at least the middle of month.