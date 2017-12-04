Storm Team 27: Windy with rain overnight

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A storm system will bring rain showers and gusty wind to our region tonight.  Look for gusts to 30mph, or higher, through Tuesday.

Turning colder into Tuesday night and Wednesday.  The cold air will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Rain developing.  Windy at times.  Gusts to 30mph or higher. (100%)
Low: 48

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy.  Gusts to 30mph or higher.  (100%)
High: 51

Tuesday night:  A few clouds.  Gust wind.
Low:  26

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  (10%)
High: 30    Low: 23

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Small risk for a snow shower or flurry.   (20%)
High: 30    Low:  17

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  32    Low: 18

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  29    Low:  19

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:  35    Low:  24

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (405)
High:  32   Low:  26

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s