Students in Boardman learn high-tech career skills

The students are taking part in a nationwide initiative called the Hour of Code, part of Computer Science Education Week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Boardman are learning a new skill this week that most people don’t fully understand — computer coding.

Fifth and sixth graders at Boardman Center Middle School are learning the foundation of coding so they can stay current in technology.

It’s all part of a nationwide initiative called the Hour of Code, part of Computer Science Education Week — a yearly program that inspires K-12 students to take an interest in computer science.

The school’s coding instructor — Carrie Hurd, a technology integration specialist — says the students’ generation has grown up with technology without understanding how it works.

“I’m focusing with the kids about gaming because that’s what they’re familiar with is how to game. So we’re showing them how to put blocks together of code (simple coding) to make something happen on their screen in a game fashion, so it’s a little more I guess easier for them to understand,” she said.

A guest speaker is also visiting the school this week to talk about coding as a career.

