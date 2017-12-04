Terranova, Blue Jays outlast Springfield

Michaelina Terranova netted 13 points as she helped Jackson-Milton improve to 3-0 on the year with a win over Springfield.


NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Jackson-Milton girls basketball team remains undefeated on the season after the Blue Jays grabbed a win at Springfield 46-42 Monday night.

The Tigers roared out of the gates though, going on a 9-2 run to open things up. But it was all Blue Jays the rest of the quarter, outscoring Springfield 13-0 the rest of the quarter to grab a 15-9 lead.

MichaelinaTerranova and Ashley Cameron led the way for JM with 13 points a piece, while Emily Williams added 12.

For Springfield, Marlie Applegarth led all-scorers with 14 points, and Ellie Centofanti had 11.

Jackson-Milton improves to 3-0 on the season while Springfield drops to 0-2.

