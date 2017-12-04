Young Democrats say Cordray’s Ohio governor bid will be significant

Related Coverage Adviser: Cordray to announce bid of Ohio governor on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The field of democratic candidates for Ohio’s next governor will expand to six Tuesday, as former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray plans to announce his candidacy for Ohio governor.

“He’s the big man on campus,” said Carson Markley, outreach director of Mahoning County Young Democrats.

The Mahoning County Young Democrats met for a watch party of the democratic candidates debate Monday night. They say Cordray’s announcement could be a game-changer.

“Everything we know about the guy is he’s with the big shots,” Markley said. “With that in mind, he’s going to be getting a lot of money for campaigning.”

Cordray worked in the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau in Washington DC.

WKBN talked with YSU Politics Professor Paul Sracic about the idea of Cordray running a few weeks ago after he resigned from that position.

“He arguably becomes the front-runner on Day 1,” Sracic said.

Cordray will be going up against Joe Schiavoni, Bill O’Neill, Connie Pillich, Betty Sutton and Nan Waley. All of them except O’Neill attended the democratic candidate debate Monday evening.

As for what this could mean for voters…

“Even if you’re one that has made your decision, you still might change it,” Markley said. “Because a lot of people like this guy. I like him even though I’m a Joe [Schiavoni] guy. He’s a great guy, so he’s gonna sway a lot of people.”