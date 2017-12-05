Another buyer makes bid for Lawrence County Youth Development Center

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Plans for a revitalization project in Lawrence County are taking shape.

Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) announced Tuesday a new bid of sale has been accepted by the state Department of General Services for the Youth Development Center (YDC) property in New Castle.

The $2 million bid was placed by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership (LCCAP), which plans to develop the property to accommodate educational, health care and short-term housing facilities, among other plans.

LCCAP estimates the project will create at least 275 jobs once up and running.

“This is one of the biggest wins for Lawrence County in decades,” Bernstine said. “I’m thrilled we were able to find a buyer for this property whose sole mission is to help the community and create jobs in the process.”

Specifically, LCCAP’s initial plans for redevelopment include a county-wide STEM program for school districts, a charter school option, special student needs programs, a primary health clinic or urgent care facility, a new bus facility, file storage facility, greenhouse program for students, gym, swimming pool, auditorium, community space, and short-term housing apartments for fire victims.

A large portion of the property would remain undeveloped for future use or sale.

A bid from another buyer in earlier this year fell through. Hira Educational Services of North America couldn’t get financing for the final amount of the sale.