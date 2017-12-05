Another man involved in Warren Twp. biker shooting pleads guilty to lesser charges

Charles Dellapenna, III, pleaded guilty to several charges in court on Tuesday

Arrested March 30 - Charles Dellapenna, III, charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another man involved in a shoot-out between two biker groups in Warren Township pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Charles Dellapenna, III, pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said Dellapenna is a member of the group called Forever Two Wheelz (FTW), which was involved in a shooting with another biker group at Shorty’s Place in June of 2016.

Police said the two groups got into a fight during a bike run at the bar, leading to the shooting in the parking lot. Two members of the Brothers Regime — Moore and Robert Marto — were killed. Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes were also hospitalized with injuries following the shooting.

In June, co-defendant James Gardner pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to felonious assault and other charges. He also agreed to testify against other members of the group.

David Bailes, Jr., the president of FTW, has a jury trial on December 11.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

