Arleta M. Esterly Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Arleta M. Esterly, 91, of Church Street, passed away 1:40 a.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Christian House of East Palestine where she had resided.

Arleta was born August 12, 1926 in New Waterford, a daughter of the late Herbert R. and Ada (Russell) Seachrist and had been a lifelong resident.

She retired in 1989 from Mahoning National Bank after 28 years.

She was an active member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.

She was a founding member of Rather B Quilters in Columbiana, an avid reader and a Cavs fan.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert J Esterly, whom she married October 19, 1945. She is also survived by three daughters, Anita Fitzsimmons, New Waterford, Eugenie Houp, Lisbon and Barbara Robertson, Austintown; six grandchildren, Bruce Fitzsimmons, Dianna Beight, Christina Metzgar, Robert Houp, Megan Testa and Steven Robertson; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Joel, Tyler, Allison, Madeline, Teya, Presley, Kendra, Kelsey, Kree, Carly and Donovin. A brother, Ronald (Sally) Seachrist also survives.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Luek and three brothers, Clarence, Glenn and Dale Seachrist; as well as a son-in-law, Robert Houp and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 at the New Waterford United Methodist Church with friends being received one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Pastor J.P. Snyder will officiate.

Burial will follow in New Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the the New Waterford United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.