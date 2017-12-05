Austintown police: ‘John’ wanted quick meeting with prostitute

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a sex sting on Monday, undercover officers arrested a man who they said wanted to meet with a prostitute for a “quick visit” in Austintown.

Officers posed online as a woman selling sex and said 51-year-old William Vancuren, of Dubois, Pennsylvania, responded to the ads.

According to a police report, Vancuren asked the “prostitute” if she was into fetishes, such as being urinated on.

Investigators said he continued to engage in explicit conversations, requesting sex for money.

They agreed on a time and location to meet for a “quick visit” because Vancuren said he was just passing through the area, the report stated.

When he arrived, police took his cell phone, considered evidence because it was used to text and call undercover officers, and issued him a summons to appear in court on December 18.

Vancuren is facing charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

