Barry W. Jones Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – The Jones family regretfully announces the death of their father, Barry Jones. Barry died from complications from cancer on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Barry Jones was a life- long resident of Warren, graduating from Howland schools in 1949. Barry attended John Carol University for one year before enlisting in the Navy.

As a seaman first class, he was a proud veteran of the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Hawaii after his brief tour and was the tender pilot for the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. Barry was honorably discharged in December 1954.

Barry married Miss Ellen Joan Clark on December 20, 1955. The devoted couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2005, prior to Joan’s death later in December of that year.

Barry was preceded in death by his father, Chester H. Jones of Niles and his mother, Elizabeth Jones-Llewelyn.

Barry retired from Copperweld Steel, after 35 years, where he worked as a crane operator.

Barry loved flying. He was proud to say he was one of this area’s students of Earnie Hall’s flight school. Returning to Warren after the Navy, Barry started a flying school. He taught flying in Warren for over 40 years; proudly passing this love of flying on to his son Kent.

Barry and Joan traveled throughout this country, enjoying the beauty of our National Parks, visiting each of the contiguous 48 states, three times.

Barry is survived by his three children; sons, John Clark Jones (wife, Caroline Jones) of Warren, Kent Thomas Jones (wife, Rita Bomparola-Jones) of Henderson Nevada and daughter, Jennifer Sue Jones DeCapito (husband, John DeCapito) of Las Vegas Nevada. He leaves six grandchildren, Clark Jones (wife Michele), Grant Jones (wife Kelly), Morgan Hites (husband Vince), Chester Jones, Carli DeCapito and Danielle DeCapito, who he lovingly cherished. Barry has five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Preston, Braxton, Paisly and Peyton.

Barry’s wishes are to be cremated, with a private family service to be held in the near future.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a monetary donation be made to the American Cancer Research or the Earnie Hall Memorial Museum (Warren, Ohio).

Arrangements for Barry were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes-Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 8 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.