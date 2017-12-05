Boardman man accused of shoplifting with his child, attacking employee

Aaron Julien, 41, is charged with robbery and endangering children

By Published: Updated:
Aaron Julien, 41, is charged with robbery and endangering children

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of shoplifting with his young child.

Aaron Julien, 41, was arrested on Monday night after running from Kohl’s and fighting with a loss prevention officer, according to a police report.

The loss prevention officer told police that Julien took a Christmas ornament and hid it in his pocket, trying to leave the store without paying. The employee said he asked Julien to come back into the store, and Julien refused, running while pushing his child in a stroller toward Boardman Park.

Police said the loss prevention officer followed Julien and said Julien then charged at him, trying to punch him in the face.

Julien is charged with robbery and endangering children.

The employee was not injured, according to the report.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s