Brookfield falls victim to Southeast’s 3-point shooting

Brookfield will welcome Liberty on Friday.

By Published:
Brookfield Warriors High School Basketball

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Southeast’s Jordan Scott led all scorers with 21 as the Pirates defeated Brookfield, 55-48. Scott sank 3 three-point baskets and was 6 of 7 at the charity stripe. Camden Proctor also had 15 (5-6 FT) for the Pirates. Southeast made 7 three-point baskets.

Brookfield was led by Nate Smoot – who poured in 16 points (8-10 FT) and hauled down 6 caroms. Connor Stevens tallied 14 for the Warriors. As a team, Brookfield connected on 17 of 25 free throw attempts.

The Warriors (0-2) will welcome Liberty on Friday. Southeast will also play home on Friday when the Pirates host Rootstown.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s