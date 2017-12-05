Brookfield falls victim to Southeast’s 3-point shooting

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Southeast’s Jordan Scott led all scorers with 21 as the Pirates defeated Brookfield, 55-48. Scott sank 3 three-point baskets and was 6 of 7 at the charity stripe. Camden Proctor also had 15 (5-6 FT) for the Pirates. Southeast made 7 three-point baskets.

Brookfield was led by Nate Smoot – who poured in 16 points (8-10 FT) and hauled down 6 caroms. Connor Stevens tallied 14 for the Warriors. As a team, Brookfield connected on 17 of 25 free throw attempts.

The Warriors (0-2) will welcome Liberty on Friday. Southeast will also play home on Friday when the Pirates host Rootstown.