Charges dismissed against Poland road worker accused of stealing grindings



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Township worker accused of theft has now been cleared of all charges.

Raymond Beatty appeared in Struthers Municipal Court on Tuesday, where the charges against him were dismissed.

Beatty had been accused of stealing leftover road grindings from the road department.

The state agreed that Beatty did not intend to defraud the township.

The grindings have almost no sale value and are often given away free to farmers for use in agriculture.

In September, Beatty’s attorney said township trustees made the police department investigate the matter, which led to the charges. He had been on paid leave from his job during the investigation.