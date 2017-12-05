Dem Richard Cordray pledges a governor run ‘the Ohio way’

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) – Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray says he will focus his campaign for governor on improving the lives of Ohio’s families.

At a hometown diner crowded with press and supporters, the 58-year-old Cordray said Tuesday that he will focus on “kitchen table issues” like the costs of health care and college.

Cordray is a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer. He said his resignation last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau balanced a call from former President Barack Obama to “keep fighting” and his interest in getting ready to run for governor.

Many view Cordray as among the Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year. GOP Gov. John Kasich is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.

