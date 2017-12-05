Dem Richard Cordray pledges a governor run ‘the Ohio way’

Richard Cordray said he will focus on issues like the costs of health care and college

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tendered his resignation Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, and simultaneously named his own successor, setting up the consumer agency for another battle with the Trump White House over control of the powerful federal watchdog.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) – Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray says he will focus his campaign for governor on improving the lives of Ohio’s families.

At a hometown diner crowded with press and supporters, the 58-year-old Cordray said Tuesday that he will focus on “kitchen table issues” like the costs of health care and college.

Cordray is a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer. He said his resignation last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau balanced a call from former President Barack Obama to “keep fighting” and his interest in getting ready to run for governor.

Many view Cordray as among the Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year. GOP Gov. John Kasich is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.

